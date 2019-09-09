New course to promote digital enterprise management

Taking an initiative to promote digital enterprise management, the Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur, has launched the first-ever master’s programme in the field to equip professionals with working knowledge of emerging technologies and acclaimed practices.

Advisory board

The institute has also set up an Academic Advisory Board for developing the new course.

The curriculum for the 12-month residential course has been prepared in consultation with industry experts. IIM-Udaipur director Janat Shah told The Hindu on Sunday that the curriculum would enable professionals to work efficiently in the emerging digital business enterprises where conventional management concepts and leadership styles were no longer relevant.

The IIM-Udaipur has signed memorandums of understanding with some leading companies for collaboration in educating its students in digital knowledge. Prof. Shah said this approach would help bridge the gap between academia and industry and give an opportunity to the students to get a jump-start and enter the workforce with the relevant experience.

“Since the industries are ahead of us, an association with them will train our students — who will be professionals with three years’ experience — in the organisational behaviour and strategies across disciplines as well in the analytics-related subjects and new technologies related to digital transformation,” Prof. Shah said.

More MoUs are in the pipeline for collaborations focused on strategic and practical challenges of managing digital enterprises.

“For instance, IBM will give students relevant exposure to leading-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, and provide a platform for short-term projects in the digital space,” said the IIM-Udaipur director.

The IIM-Udaipur, established in 2011, is currently ranked fifth in India for research in the field of management, according to the methodology used by the University of Texas at Dallas. The institute has established a Centre for Digital Enterprise to create an environment for thought leadership in digital transformation and expand research opportunities in the field.

Begins in April, 2020

Prof. Shah said the IIM-Udaipur's Board of Governors had formally approved setting up of the Academic Advisory Board at its meeting held over the weekend. The new master’s programme, for which admissions have started based on GMAT/GRE score, will begin in April 2020.