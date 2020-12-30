New coronavirus strain: Pune trying to trace 109 missing returnees from Europe

Pune

30 December 2020 23:20 IST

With nearly 5,000 more recoveries, Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 case tally dips further

Maharashtra’s recoveries continued apace on Wednesday, with 4,913 patients being discharged as against 3,537 new COVID-19 cases.

As per State Health Department figures, the active case tally has declined to 53,066 while the case tally stands at 19,28,603. With 90 fatalities — of whom 20 were updated following due reconciliation — took the death toll to 49,463.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 18,24,934. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 94.62%.

Advertising

Advertising

“Of a total 1,26,72,259 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,28,603 (with the case positivity rate down to 15.22%) have returned positive with over 72,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.56%.

Pune district reported over 600 new cases to take its case tally to 3,72,103 while seven deaths took its total death toll to 7,760. As per district administration figures, the active case tally has dipped below the 6,500-mark to reach 6,348 while the district’s recovery rate has gone up to 95.84%.

Appeal to passengers

Pune city’s active case tally has dipped below 3,500. However, as per the Pune civic body administration, the RT-PCR tests on 109 passengers recently returned from Europe are pending owing to incomplete information or wrong mobile numbers submitted by those who returned to Pune before December 22. The authorities have appealed to these passengers to come forward and get themselves tested.

Mumbai city reported a high surge of 714 new cases to take its case tally to 2,92,722, of whom 9,049 are active. Thirteen fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,107.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported nearly 349 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,24,881 of whom 4,166 are currently active. Three deaths saw the total death toll remain constant at 3,200.

Districts in western Maharashtra continued to report fewer cases and fatalities. Satara did not report any fatalities on Wednesday as its cumulative death toll remained at 1,755 while 47 fresh cases saw the case tally rise to 54,438 of whom 755 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 29 cases and two deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 50,126 of whom only 352 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,765.

Kolhapur reported 15 cases and a single fatality as its case tally reached 49,121 of whom 494 are active. The death toll reached 1,659.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 250 cases and five deaths as its case tally reached 114,991 of whom 1,794 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,894.

Jalgaon reported 47 new cases and five deaths as its total case tally reached 56,069 of whom 444 are active, while its death toll stands at 1,447.

Dr. Awate said 2,80,682 people in the State were in home quarantine and 3,127 in institutional quarantine.