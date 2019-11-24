New bus service to Kartarpur Corridor

Keeping in view the inconvenience faced by pilgrims, the Punjab government has started a bus service from Dera Baba Nanak to the entry point of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Transport Minister Razia Sultana said the bus service started from Saturday. “The service will start from the Dera Baba Nanak bus stand at 8.45 a.m. and reach the Kartarpur Corridor entry point at 9 a.m. In the evening, a bus will ply from the Corridor to the bus stand at 5.15 p.m.,” she said in a statement.

Ms. Sultana said depending on the number of passengers, the frequency of the service would be increased. Punjab Roadways has been directed to ply some buses to Dera Baba Nanak from other major cities, she added.

The four-kilometre corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur to the Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district, was thrown open on November 9.