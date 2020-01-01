New Braille calendar in Odia for the visually impaired

The visually impaired in Odisha will welcome the New Year with a new calendar for 2020 like all others.

Braille calendars with Odia information from the Odia almanac that were printed by the Red Cross Computerised Braille Press of Berhampur for free distribution have already reached most institutions in the State. Due to the efforts of Bijay Kumar Rath, a visually impaired social activist, who served as the manager of this Braille press in the past, printing and free distribution of Braille calendars in Odia language was started in 1992.

Initially, around 500 copies were being printed which has increased to over 2,000, said the press’ present manager Prakash Chandra Rath.

The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department of the State government has sponsored the calendar’s printing.

This special calendar and almanac is named ‘Braille Dinapanjhika 2020’. Along with days and dates as per the Gregorian calendar, this Braille calendar also provides information about important days of Hindu calendar like purnima, amavasya, samkranti and major Odia festivals and government holidays.