New BJP drive to focus on Facebook, Twitter and Insta

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a mega digital blitzkrieg on Saturday to extend its social media reach ahead of Assembly polls.

The party kickstarted the ‘karyakarta kartadharta’ campaign to connect new members from Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and aims to focus on the youth and lure them into the party fold. The party is confident it could pull new members from social media platforms which has a mass appeal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, said State party unit chief Chandrakant Patil.

The BJP also held a orientation session for its spokespersons and members of the Information Technology (IT) cell on Saturday. The campaign, party leaders said, aims to galvanise youth in districts and villages with the target of adding 2,50,000 members from the digital platforms in just three days. On the first day, 8,279 members and social media users joined the party, he said.

Senior leaders said they have maximum reach on social media, including Twitter, as compared to Opposition leaders and this would be an advantage for them. “We are focussed more with this campaign on college students who are attracted to PM Modi. Lot of the first-time voters want to choose BJP and Mr. Modi as their first choice,” Mr. Patil said. The party had earlier this year launched a drive to enrol nearly one crore new members ahead of Assembly elections in October. Leaders present during the launch had said the party is set to rule for the next 25 years with a strong member base and would receive 50% votes in the next elections if could achieve the target before the polls.