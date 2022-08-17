New Bihar Law Minister wanted in a kidnapping case, CM Nitish says ‘no information’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kartikeya Singh alias Master Saheb took oath as new Law Minister in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ Cabinet led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, controversy erupted on August 17 as an arrest warrant was issued against him in an old kidnapping case.

However, it is said a local court of Danapur had ordered that ‘no coercive action’ could be taken against Mr. Kartikeya Singh in the case till September 1.

Mr. Kartikeya Singh, said to be close to imprisoned bahubali (strongman) RJD leader and MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh, had taken oath as new Law Minister of the new Cabinet formed on August 16.

Earlier, a warrant of arrest was issued against Mr. Kartikeya Singh in a kidnapping case (859/14) on July 14, and he was to surrender on August 16 in the court but he took oath as Minister on that day.

A case of kidnapping was registered against Mr. Kartikeya Singh and 17 others in Patna’s Bihta police station in 2014. He is accused of conspiracy to kidnap a builder.

Mr. Kartikeya Singh was recently inducted into the RJD and became party MLC. He is said to be the lone upper caste Bhumihar legislator from the RJD to be inducted into the new Cabinet.

“I have no such information”, quipped Chief Minister Nitish Kumar when mediapersons asked him about the warrant of arrest.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Kartikeya Singh said he was being falsely charged and there was no warrant of arrest against him.

Sources close to the Minister told The Hindu that earlier on August 12, 2022, he was granted “interim protection” till September 1, 2022 by the court of Additional District and Session (3rd), Danapur.

Mr. Singh had mentioned about the case in his affidavit, said the source.

“No coercive is being granted to Kartikeya Singh alias Master Saheb in the case (859/2014) till 01.09.2022”, said the court order which has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, senior State BJP leader and party Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi demanded that Mr. Kumar should “immediately sack” Mr. Kartikeya Singh from the Cabinet.

“If Kartikeya Singh had warrant of arrest issued against him and he had to surrender in the court, how could he take oath as Law Minister on the same day? This is return of jungle raj in Bihar,” Mr. Modi told mediapersons in Delhi.

“The new Cabinet of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government is full of tainted Ministers like Surendra Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Kartikeya Singh and others,” added Mr. Modi.

As many as 31 Ministers — 16 from the RJD and 11 from the JD(U), two from the Congress and one each from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and an Independent candidate — had taken oath as Ministers in the Nitish-led government.