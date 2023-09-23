New Assam extremist group worries Meghalaya villagers 

September 23, 2023 04:01 am | Updated 04:01 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

A new extremist organisation in Assam has made the border villagers in Meghalaya edgy, an MLA has told the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

Nujorki Sungoh, an MLA representing the United Democratic Party, said the birth of the United People’s Front of Karbi Longri (UPFKL) a few months ago could spell trouble for the people of Meghalaya living in a disputed sector along the border with Assam.

The disputed sector borders Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district and the UPFKL is a group avowedly catering to the aspirations of the Karbi tribal people.

In July, the Assam Police arrested two members of the outfit and recovered two pistols, hand grenades, and extortion notes from them. The two were said to be inhabitants of a village in Block-I, one of the six disputed sectors along the 885-km Assam-Meghalaya border that remain to be resolved.

Mr. Sungoh said the Khasi-Pnar tribal people of Meghalaya have a reason to be afraid of the UPFKL given the “history of intimidation” by groups from Assam. He cited some past instances of villages on the Meghalaya side of the border having had to flee their homes.

“I hope the government will take note of the new threat and not let our villagers down,” he said.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the Meghalaya government is yet to receive any intelligence input or official complaint about the new Karbi extremist group.

“But we are not taking the development lightly. We will ensure sufficient manpower for the protection and safety of our people,” he said.