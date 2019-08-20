Netaji’s kin upset over tweet

Peeved with a tweet by a government agency on Netaji’s death, some members of his family have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a SIT to unravel the mystery surrounding his disappearance over seven decades ago.

Netaji’s grandnephew and State BJP vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose said on Monday that the mystery surrounding his disappearance in August 1945 is yet to be resolved and any announcement on the freedom fighter’s death should only be made by the PM.

Some members of the leader’s family urged Mr. Modi to speak to Japanese premier Shinzo Abe to ensure that the files held by that country’s government are declassified and a DNA test of his “remains” preserved at the Renkoji temple in Tokyo is conducted.

The Press Information Bureau had on Sunday tweeted “#PIB remembers the great freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his death anniversary. #Netaji #subhashchandrabose.”

‘Waiting for truth’

Mr. Bose said that Netaji’s death was not a trivial matter and an agency like the PIB should not be making any announcement about it. “It should be coming from the Prime Minister, not from Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh or anybody else,” he said adding that Netaji’s family is waiting to know the truth.

“Nation wants a closure on #NetajiMystery, particularly to stop the false theories spread by persons with vested interest. A tweet by @PIBIndia is not the right approach...,” he tweeted. “It’s good to see @PIB_India have deleted their tweet on Netaji’s death,” he said in another tweet.

Mr. Bose said during the declassification of Netaji files in 2016, the Centre had failed to get five files that are in the possession of the Japanese government and that those are “very crucial” to find the truth.

“Now that the #NetajiMystery issue is raging across the nation, for a proper closure please get 3 files kept in Japan, conduct DNA test of remains at Renkoji & release IB files to solve the mystery,” Mr. Bose posted on Twitter, tagging the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, PIB-Ahmedabad, among others.

Mr. Bose said that the SIT should comprise of Intelligence Bureau and Union Home department personnel, Netaji researchers, forensic experts and members of Netaji’s family.