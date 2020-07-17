Nepali man tonsured, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and anti-Nepal slogans in Varanasi

The Varanasi police have registered a case after members of a fringe group tonsured a Nepali citizen and forced him to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and raise slogans against Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Oli. ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was also written on the man’s scalp by the members of the group.
The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media after the convener of the little-known Varanasi-based fringe group Vishwa Hindu Sena, Arun Pathak, recorded and shared it on his Facebook profile.
The incident came in the background of the Nepal premier stoking a controversy by stating that the ‘real’ Ayodhya was in Nepal and not in Uttar Pradesh, India.
In the video, an unidentified man, purportedly a Nepali citizen, is seated cross-legged near a river and has no clothes on the upper part of his body. He is made to shout slogans against Mr. Oli and Nepal, and praise India for providing Nepalis livelihood opportunities.
The man, who speaks in Nepali language, is also prodded on by the fringe group members to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mati ki jai’.
On Facebook, Mr. Pathak justified his actions and even urged his followers to write ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the scalp of other Nepalis so that Mr. Oli ‘would not dare” speak against Lord Ram.
Varanasi police said on Friday that an FIR was registered at Bhelupur police station in the case and necessary action was being taken.
