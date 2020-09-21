Other States

‘NEP will help J&K youth realise their dreams’

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the National Education Policy (NEP) would help Jammu and Kashmir youth “to realise their true potential and make their dreams come true.”

“My dream is to see Jammu and Kashmir emerge as a centre of knowledge, enterprise, innovation and skill development. In the field of education and scholarly pursuits, the region has set unmatchable milestones. Many of the core ideas and concepts that have shaped the Indian mind over the centuries have emanated from this region,” President Kovind said in his address during a conference on the implementation of the NEP in the region.

He said the most encouraging feature of the policy was that it adhered to the cultural ethos of each region. The President said Jammu and Kashmir was a reservoir of extremely intelligent, talented and innovative children.

