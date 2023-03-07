ADVERTISEMENT

Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM for fifth term

March 07, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Nagaland in Kohima

The Hindu Bureau

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. File | Photo Credit: PTI

NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio on March 7 took oath as the Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fifth term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, BJP president J.P. Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present at the oath-taking ceremony in Kohima.

Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Nagaland in Kohima.

Mr. Rio will be leading an all-party government with no Opposition in his State even as the Central Government continues talks with former rebels of the NSCN (IM) to finalise a long-awaited peace accord in the border State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDPP-BJP coalition, in the recently concluded Nagaland polls, won 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly.

All other parties in the State subsequently extended their letters of support to the Mr. Rio-led alliance.

Since the commencement of the election campaign, both NDPP and BJP had projected 72-year-old Mr. Rio as their chief ministerial candidate.

(with PTI/ANI inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nagaland

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US