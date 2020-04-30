Neighbours harass photojournalist on return home after quarantine

A photojournalist with a popular Marathi daily was allegedly harassed by neighbours when he returned home in Lalbaug after quarantine two days ago.

Ajinkya Sawant was one of the photojournalists tested for COVID-19 and quarantined as a precautionary measure by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Photojournalists have been working round-the-clock since the outbreak.

Mr. Sawant, whose mother and uncle have also been quarantined, underwent the test on April 16 and his reports returned negative on April 20. He was quarantined at Fern Hotel in Goregaon after he told the civic body that residents of his area use a common toilet.

He said his neighbours soon started calling him up. While some enquired about his health, others spoke in an accusatory tone. Mr. Sawant said, “Some spread rumours that I am on a ventilator, others said I am in a hospital. I clarified by sending them a photograph of myself at the hotel and informing them that I had tested negative. They asked why I wasn’t home if I was fine.”

He underwent another test on April 26 and tested negative again. Doctors then advised him to stay in home quarantine till May 9.

Mr. Sawant said, “I was on my way to my flat on the first floor when a few boys, who saw me enter the building while they were playing near the main gate, followed me and started abusing me. I ignored them and entered my house. A while later, some neighbours came to my door and insisted that I not leave the house. They also warned me against using the common toilet.”

Mr. Sawant’s mother, a local Shiv Sena office-bearer, then sought the help of senior party leaders who helped them get quarantined at a hotel in Dadar.

He said, “Would people have treated me the same way if I were a doctor or a police officer? They don’t understand journalism is an essential service. I understand it is a health concern, but I am just doing my job.”