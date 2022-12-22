Neighbouring States occupying 82,751 hectares of our land: Assam

December 22, 2022 05:27 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - GUWAHATI

Nagaland tops the list, says Minister in Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

The boundary disputes have existed since these four States were carved out of Assam between 1963 and 1972. File image from Kamrup district of Assam. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

GUWAHATI

Four neighbouring States are occupying a total of 82,751.85127 hectares of land belonging to Assam, data presented in the 126-member Assam Assembly said.

Replying to a question from All India United Democratic Front MLA Aminul Islam, Assam’s Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said Nagaland topped the list of encroachers by grabbing 59,490.21 hectares. Arunachal Pradesh with 16,144.00117 hectares, Mizoram with 3,675.78 hectares and Meghalaya with 3,441.8601 hectares followed.

“We have settled the boundary disputes in six out of 12 sectors with Meghalaya, while the talks with Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram are progressing. The Supreme Court is hearing the land dispute with Nagaland,” Mr. Bora said.

The boundary disputes have existed since these four States were carved out of Assam between 1963 and 1972, some initially as Union Territories.

