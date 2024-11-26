GUWAHATI The unions of teachers and students of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) have resolved to make Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla a persona non grata regardless of the findings of the two-member committee formed by the Union Ministry of Education.

The committee comprising former University Grants Commission chairperson D.P. Singh and former Vice-Chancellor of Assam University Dilip Chandra Nath met with members of the unions on Monday (November 25, 2024). It also inspected the university’s infrastructure in the Mawlai area on the outskirts of Meghalaya’s capital Shillong.

“The meeting with the panel was positive. We hope it gives a stringent recommendation against the Vice-Chancellor based on the documents we submitted,” NEHU students’ union president Sandy Sohtun said

“We made it clear to the panel that Prof Shukla’s wrongdoings outweigh those of his predecessors and that we will not allow him into the campus again irrespective of what report it comes out with,” he said.

The unrest on the NEHU campus began in the first week of November, with the teachers and non-teaching staff resorting to non-cooperation with the Vice-Chancellor over alleged irregularities such as the appointment of “unqualified” people as the Registrar and Deputy Registrar (Academics), interfering with the functioning of the deans, and blocking research collaborations with leading foreign institutions.

The students followed with an indefinite hunger strike to protest the Vice-Chancellor’s indifference to welfare measures and pleas to repair the university’s crumbling infrastructure. The hunger strike was suspended on the 16th day on November 21, but the students decided to continue with their sit-in outside the administrative building.

“We have declared the Vice-Chancellor a persona non grata and are firm about his removal from the post. Even the local dorbar [traditional administrative body] that wields jurisdiction over the university has banned his entry,” NEHU Teachers’ Association president Lakhon Kma said.

AISEC statement

The All India Save Education Council (AISEC) has written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressing its “deep concern” over the crisis in the NEHU, the first Central university in the northeast.

“You are aware that the crisis in NEHU is caused by both internal and external factors. There is a strong public sentiment in the northeastern States that the Central government imposes mediocre persons, who cannot even communicate properly, as the Vice-Chancellors in the central universities,” AISEC general secretary Tarun Kanti Naskar said.

“Those who have no idea of the history, culture and sensitivities of the people, are sent as V-Cs with a political mission. They are used only to impose the Central government’s policies like NEP 2020 without bothering about the consequences of hasty implementation of the same in the resource-crunched States,” he said.

“There are serious allegations that the V-Cs in NEHU are recruiting unworthy persons with an RSS background as teachers and key officials, much to the resentment of the local people and academic community. Such V-Cs do little to improve the academic and infrastructural development in the university, and fail to address the problems of the students, teachers and non-teaching staff,” Mr. Naskar wrote.

The AISEC said the Centre should adhere to its duty of improving the quality of higher education in the northeast by providing adequate funds and by appointing honest and qualified academics as Vice-Chancellors.