Nehru-Gandhi scion hobnobbing with soft-separatist Gupkar alliance: BJP

The BJP on Friday said the Congress had become a B-team of “soft separatist, Kashmir-centric and communal Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Delegation (PAGD) with Rahul Gandhi furthering its cause as a foot-soldier”.

“The Congress does not seem to have learned any lesson from its repeated follies as the fourth generation Nehru-Gandhi scion is now hobnobbing with soft-separatists, known for their divisive, communal and separatist politics,” BJP leader Devender Singh Rana said.

He said the Congress was responsible for the decade-long mess in Jammu and Kashmir. “The party and its new found allies are destined to fail, as the BJP is committed to clear the mess and put Jammu and Kashmir on the path of political stability and prosperity,” he said.

Mr. Rana said the beginning of undoing the wrongs commenced on August 5, 2019 when the Parliament repealed the Article 370, granting special status to this part of the country, and made it integral with the nation emotionally and in totality.

“The onus now lies on the Congress to clear its stand on this historic milestone, especially in the wake of its alliance with the PAGD, which has made known its opposition to total integration of J&K with the Dominium of India,” he said.

He said adding to the follies and erroneous political moves of Jawaharlal Nehru in respect of Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Gandhi had embarked upon the ‘Mission Break India’ under the garb of “Bharat Jodo Yatra’‘, which was reflected by his controversial alliances with elements inimical to peace and tranquility.

“By joining hands with the PAGD, the Congress had allowed itself to get consumed by their politics of deceit and deception,” he added.