Negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for visitors to U.P. from some States

The RT-PCR report should not be more than four days old and those fully vaccinated will be given relaxations.

Those travelling to Uttar Pradesh from States with high cases of COVID-19 — more than 3% test positivity rate — will need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to follow the new protocol amid rise in cases in some States.

Mr. Adityanath said that though the pandemic was now under control there was a need to be vigilant.

Cases were being reported in several regions of the country, he told a group of senior officials while reviewing COVID-19 situation.

Uttar Pradesh has 1,262 active cases of COVID-19.