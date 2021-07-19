Other States

Negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for visitors to U.P. from some States

Those travelling to Uttar Pradesh from States with high cases of COVID-19 — more than 3% test positivity rate — will need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to follow the new protocol amid rise in cases in some States.

The RT-PCR report should not be more than four days old. Those fully vaccinated will be given relaxations.

Mr. Adityanath said that though the pandemic was now under control there was a need to be vigilant.

Cases were being reported in several regions of the country, he told a group of senior officials while reviewing COVID-19 situation.

Uttar Pradesh has 1,262 active cases of COVID-19.


