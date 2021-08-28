Negative RP-PCR report mandatory for passengers from Europe, West Asia: Maharashtra

Mumbai

28 August 2021 21:01 IST

Passengers who had taken two doses of the vaccine will also have to produce a report

The Maharashtra government has made negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for passengers coming from Europe, West Asia and South Africa, in line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Union government.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte issued the order, which stated that all rules for international passengers arriving into the State, including passengers from European countries, West Asia and South Africa, would be in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Passengers who had taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would also have to produce a negative RT-PCR report, a sample for which should have been taken 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of landing at any airport in the State.

The State government on July 15 had exempted fully vaccinated passengers from a mandatory negative RT-PCR report.