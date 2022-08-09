‘Nefarious alliance’ in Bihar was bound to break: Gehlot

BJP’s autocratic tendencies have killed democracies in several States, Rajasthan CM says

BJP’s autocratic tendencies have killed democracies in several States, Rajasthan CM says

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the “nefarious alliance” between the Janata Dal(U) and the BJP in Bihar was bound to break, as it was forged by strangling democracy with the sole intention of forming the government.

Commenting on the political developments in Bihar after the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mr. Gehlot said the BJP’s “autocratic tendencies” had killed democracies in several States. “We have the latest instance of Maharashtra [before us]. They did it earlier in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh,” he told reporters in Udaipur.

Mr. Gehlot was in Udaipur district to attend functions marking World Tribal Day. He said the BJP leaders were “murderers of democracy” and were openly flouting the Constitution. The country would never forgive them, he added.