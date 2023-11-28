NEET aspirant from West Bengal found dead in Kota; 25th case this year

November 28, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - Kota (Rajasthan)

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal was found dead in his rented accommodation in Rajasthan’s Kota but no note has been recovered from his room, police said on November 28.

Faureed Hussain (20), a native of West Bengal's Birhum district had been preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET at a coaching institute in Kota for around a year. He had been living the rented accommodation in Wauf Nagar since July this year.

Also read: The stressful lives of students in Kota | Data

Some other students of coaching institutes also lived in the same house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hussain was last spotted in the afternoon hours of Monday. When he did not come out of his room till 8 pm, his friends called him but he did not open the door. Following this, they informed the house owner, who called the police, Circle Inspector at Dadabari police station Rajesh Pathak said.

Police rushed to the spot and broke the door open to find the youth dead, he said, adding, "No suicide note was found in the room and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained." Post-mortem will be done after his parents arrive, the police officer said.

This was the 25th case of death by suicide by a coaching student here this year. On September 18, a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for NEET in Kota, ended her life . It was the second suicide case that month. In August, six coaching students have died by suicide.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the numbers provided in this link.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories Kota’s crash course