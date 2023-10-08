NEET aspirant found dead in Rajasthan's Sikar

October 08, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Jaipur

An 18-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was allegedly found dead at a private hostel in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday.

Nitin Faujdar, a resident of Nadbai town in Bharatpur district had come to Sikar in June to prepare for NEET. He was preparing at a coaching centre and skipped his class on Saturday, said Station House Officer, Udhyog Nagar police station, Surendra Degra.

When Faujdar's roommate found the room locked from inside, he opened a window and found him dead, the SHO said.

This is the second case of student suicide in Sikar in three days.

On September 5, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant, Kaushal Meena, had committed suicide in his hostel room.

In Rajasthan's Kota, 23 students have committed suicide so far this year – the highest ever for the country's coaching hub. Last year, the figure stood at 15.

Over two lakh students move to Kota annually to prepare for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and NEET for admission to medical colleges.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the numbers provided in this link.

