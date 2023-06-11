Need to strengthen SP at booth level to defeat BJP, says Akhilesh

June 11, 2023 02:23 am | Updated June 10, 2023 10:52 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday addressed a training camp of party workers under the Lok Jagran Abhiyan at Naimisharanya in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, and asked workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth, which holds the key to defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 polls. “The BJP is now panicking. In the Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party will work to defeat the BJP. For this, the organisation has to be strengthened up to the booth level,” said Mr. Yadav.

Reiterating his demand for a Caste-based Census in the State, Mr. Yadav said it would conduct a Census whenever the SP can. “Whenever socialists (SP) get a chance, the party will conduct Caste Census. Without Caste Census, there will be no social justice,” said the former U.P. CM, adding today through technology, the government can conduct Caste-based Census within a few months.

Mr. Yadav alleges that the ruling saffron party is playing with the Constitution and conspiring to end the reservation for the deprived, backwards and Dalits. “The BJP government is flouting Baba Saheb’s Constitution. There is a conspiracy to end the reservation for the deprived, backward and Dalits,” he added.

The SP is organising the training workshop aimed at sensitising the party workers about the foundational and ideological roots of the party, along with the critical issues on which the party will focus while going into the 2024 parliamentary polls. These training sessions will be held in each district, so workers and leaders can build narrative among voters.

Targeting the U.P. government over the law and order situation in the State, Mr. Yadav alleged that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of deaths in police custody. “Fake cases are being registered under the BJP government. There were about 15,000 encounters in Uttar Pradesh, in which 5,000 people were injured and many innocents have been killed,” he said.

