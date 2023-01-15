Need to restore tarnished reputation of Maharashtra police: Fadnavis

January 15, 2023 05:56 am | Updated 05:56 am IST - Mumbai

There was a need to restore the reputation of Maharashtra Police which was tarnished by some people in the recent past, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

“The reputation of the Maharashtra Police was tarnished by some people recently. Work should be done to restore that reputation,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference of senior police officers on Crime and Law and Order held at the Centre for Police Research in Pune, Mr. Fadnavis, who also handles the Home Department, said that Maharashtra Police are one of the best police forces in the country. He was confident that the force will catch up with changing times and achieve the goals set collectively for the society’s peace and harmony, thereby leading to better progress of the State.

In November 2021, the Home Minister during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh, was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case. He faced allegations of ordering Mumbai Police to collect money every month from bars and hotels.

During the conference, they discussed new technologies, methodologies for investigation and speedy detection, steps to increase conviction rate, a special focus on curbing the menace of drug abuse, and sharing and adopting best practices.

“A strategy is being prepared to eradicate drug menace in the State and a drive would be launched. The status of crime rate in different units of police, the rate of conviction, strategies, and other aspects of policing were discussed and deliberated during the meeting,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister has also directed the force to bring down communal and religious tensions in the State.

Later, he felicitated police officers for various achievements including maintenance of law and order, good conviction rate, and cracking crimes using modern techniques. Mr. Fadnavis also launched the Maharashtra Emergency Response Team.