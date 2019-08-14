Need permanent solution: Pawar

If waters from the Almatti dam in north Karnataka had been released on time, people of Kolhapur and Sangli would not have had to endure the the devastating floods, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, while stressing that a permanent solution to the problem must be found through proper coordination with the neighbouring State.

Mr. Pawar was on a tour of the worst-hit talukas in Kolhapur and Sangli district. “There is an urgent need for the Central government to hold talks with both States on this matter. There was no proper communication and coordination between the two governments this time,” he said, speaking in Kolhapur’s Shirol taluk.

The NCP chief said the magnitude of the floods was unprecedented and that it was a mistake to take the water level of the 2005 floods as the ‘danger mark’.

He urged the government to undertake a massive construction drive of building new and durable houses for the flood-affected population akin to the rehabilitation efforts post the 1993 Latur earthquake. “Thousands of homes and structures have been weakened by the floods, even at a higher altitude. With the onset of summer, these structures will crumble under the severe heat. So, new houses must be built by the State under Central government schemes,” Mr. Pawar said.

He pushed for a complete overhauling of village infrastructure in terms of roads, water supply, electricity — all of which had been thrown awry by the deluge.

Expressing concern for farm labourers, The NCP chief urged the government to ensure that they received work through employment guarantee schemes. He also reiterated on the need for a complete loan waiver, as the two districts are the most important sugar-producing regions in the State.

“The factories will have to decide what to do with the destroyed sugarcane crop. They will also have to arrange to pay for seedlings as the farmers will have to plant a fresh crop,” he said.

“We urge the State to grant a complete loan waiver for farmers for the present fiscal. We demand that a fresh crop loan be granted so that agriculturists can undertake cultivation in the affected areas,” he said, adding that the condition of the flood-affected people is taluks like Shirol was pitiable despite the large-scale relief efforts.

Mr. Pawar said that as the deluge had hit everyone — from farmer to the small trader — loans must be waived off for all of them.

He also rebuked the governement and administration for failing to fulfill its task of distributing flood aid. “A lot of aid is being sent by individuals, outfits, trusts, political parties from all over the State. But it appears that this help is not reaching the flood-affected people. In some instances, relief trucks were being stopped and the aid was being siphoned off,” Mr. Pawar said.

Saying that the floods were not an occasion for playing politics, the NCP chief took potshots at the ministers and leaders of the BJP government, saying that it was deplorable that elected representatives of the government were holding ‘token 15-minute meetings’ in flood-hit areas.