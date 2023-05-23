Need for Opposition unity greater than ever before, says BSP MP Danish Ali

May 23, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Lucknow

Taking a stand contrary to that of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, party MP Kunwar Danish Ali on May 23 said the need for Opposition unity in the country was greater than than ever before.

“The need for Opposition unity is greater today than ever before. Let’s all unite,” Mr. Ali said on Twitter, enclosing a picture from 2018 of the swearing-in of the Congress-Janata Dal(S) alliance government in Karnataka. Former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can be seen with Mr. Ali in the picture.

“It was a memorable moment for me to host stalwarts from Opposition parties at Vidhana Soudha Bangalore on this day in 2018 on the occasion of oath-taking ceremony of JDS-Congress govt in Karnataka,” the Amroha MP said.

Mr. Ali began his political innings with the JD(S) and went on to become the general secretary. He joined the BSP with the consent of the JD(S) leadership in March 2019. Mr. Ali contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Amroha on BSP ticket.

Speaking with The Hindu, Mr. Ali said, “It is my individual viewpoint that all Opposition parties should unite against the BJP.”

Asked whether he was unhappy with the stand of the BSP chief of going alone in the 2024 polls and whether a section of party MPs was exploring other options, Mr. Ali said, “I am with the party and there is no question of exploring options.”

On March 22, The Hindu reported that a section of BSP MPs was likely to explore other options as the party’s electoral base erodes in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow in January, Ms. Mayawati said, “I would like to make it clear that in the Assembly elections of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and in the Lok Sabha election which will be held next year, the BSP will not forge a coalition with any party and will contest the polls on its own strength.”

She said it was necessary to make the announcement as the Congress and some other parties, as part of a “conspiracy”, were trying to create an impression that they would be forging an alliance with the BSP.