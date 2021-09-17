Other States

Need for increase in mineral exploration activities in eastern States, says Centre

The mines departments and state PSUs have also been advised to actively participate in exploration activities and submit proposals for funding. File.   | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The Centre has urged Odisha and its neighbouring States to explore untapped mineral resources in order to cater to rising demand and reduce import bills.

The mines departments and State PSUs have also been advised to actively participate in exploration activities and submit proposals for funding, an official release said.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) made a presentation on potential areas for mineral exploration in Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar and Jharkhand at a workshop in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, it said.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Mines in collaboration with the GSI and the Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL).

“To meet the growing demand and to keep the import bill down, there is a need to increase exploration activities,” the release said.

The Ministry of Mines will extend all possible cooperation to State governments in this endeavour, it added.

Detailed presentations on project formulation, approval and execution mechanism through the National Mineral Exploration Trust were also made at the workshop.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

IT Department widens probe against actor Sonu Sood; searches multiple premises

10 DCPs paid ₹40 crore to Deshmukh, Parab to reverse transfer order, Waze tells ED

U.P. govt to recover ₹7.86 crore from dismissed social welfare department clerk

Marathwada residents once fought injustice of Nizam, now handling pandemic well: CM Thackeray

Andaman & Nicobar MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma demands filling up all vacant posts in government schools

Focus should be on maintenance practices, robust physical and cyber security: IAF chief Bhadauria

Maharashtra govt suspends Anil Deshmukh's ex-personal secretary months after arrest in corruption case

AIMIM workers protest against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Transport Ministry in talks with one foreign firm for Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, says Gadkari

14 workers injured after girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai's BKC

‘15 projects in pipeline to decongest Delhi roads’

Rajasthan Assembly session summoned again

‘Waste-to-energy not an acceptable waste disposal method or energy producing unit’

J&K government staff face tighter passport rules

Low or medium level flood likely to hit coastal Odisha districts on September 18

6 children dead, hundreds in hospital in Bengal

Who is BJP to give certificate who is national and who is anti-national, asks Mamata

Nuapada villagers fight for fair compensation as dam water rises

A year on, Hathras victim’s family awaits justice

One killed in blaze in Pune industrial estate

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 1:36:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/need-for-increase-in-mineral-exploration-activities-in-eastern-states-says-centre/article36511421.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY