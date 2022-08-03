Nearly 74% reduction in insurgency incidents in Northeast since 2014, says government

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

August 03, 2022 17:06 IST

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said since 2014 till July 15, 2022, a total of 6,070 cadres of various insurgent groups in the Northeastern States surrendered with 1,404 arms and joined the mainstream of society.

There has been a 74% reduction in insurgency incidents and an 89% decline in civilian deaths in the Northeastern region in 2021 compared to 2014, Rajya Sabha was informed on August 3.

"The security situation in the Northeastern States has improved substantially since 2014. Compared to 2014, there has been a 74% reduction in insurgency incidents, 89% in civilian deaths and 60% in casualties of security forces in 2021," he said while replying to a written question.