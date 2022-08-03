Other States

Nearly 74% reduction in insurgency incidents in Northeast since 2014, says government

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi August 03, 2022 17:06 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 17:06 IST

There has been a 74% reduction in insurgency incidents and an 89% decline in civilian deaths in the Northeastern region in 2021 compared to 2014, Rajya Sabha was informed on August 3.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said since 2014 till July 15, 2022, a total of 6,070 cadres of various insurgent groups in the Northeastern States surrendered with 1,404 arms and joined the mainstream of society.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"The security situation in the Northeastern States has improved substantially since 2014. Compared to 2014, there has been a 74% reduction in insurgency incidents, 89% in civilian deaths and 60% in casualties of security forces in 2021," he said while replying to a written question.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Rajya Sabha
Read more...