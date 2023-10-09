ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 400 tourists rescued from North Sikkim by Army, IAF on helicopters

October 09, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Gangtok

The Army shifted 45 tourists from Lachen to Mangan on helicopters, officials said.

PTI

Tourists evacuated from flood-affected Lachen by helicopter arrive at Ringhim Helipad, Mangan in North Sikkim. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nearly 400 tourists, including 13 from Bangladesh, were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Army from the Lachen and Lachung towns in North Sikkim on Monday, officials said.

The MI-17 and Chinook helicopters of the IAF conducted 10 sorties, moving 354 tourists out of the disaster-hit areas, they said.

These tourists were brought to Pakyong airport, they added.

Air force conducts disaster relief operations in Sikkim

These tourists were stranded in Lachen and Lachung after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in Mangan district on Wednesday caused a flash flood in Teesta river, devastating several towns and villages across the Himalayan state, they said.

The operation to rescue tourists stranded in the affected areas will resume again on Tuesday, officials said.

