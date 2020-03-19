NDRF puts contingency plans in place

NEW DELHI

19 March 2020

Over 5,000 personnel stationed in different States kept on standby, says D-G

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has trained more than 15,000 staff deployed at the air and land ports across the country on the protocols to be followed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

NDRF Director-General S.N. Pradhan told The Hindu that as part of the awareness and acclimatisation drive, the personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force and the Bureau of Immigration posted at these ports have also been sensitised.

Mr. Pradhan said over 5,000 personnel of the NDRF, stationed in different States, have been kept on standby. The units are in regular contact with the State and District Disaster Management Authority officials. It is learnt that the NDRF officials have also been provided with personal protection kits.

India is currently at the second stage of the virus outbreak. At the national level, a government official said, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been coordinating with the State and District authorities for implementing measures on a war footing to check the spread.

Strategy meetings

The National Crisis Management Committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary, which is devising the strategy to deal with the outbreak, has held over half-a-dozen meetings. Concerns and suggestions of Chief Secretaries from the States are being taken into consideration for devising the action plan.

The NDMA's National Executive Committee (NEC), which ensures implementation of the policies on disaster management, has been constantly monitoring the situation.

The NEC is headed by the Union Home Secretary. It comprises Secretary-level officials in all the key Ministries or Departments, and the Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Union Health Secretary is coordinating the meetings with the stakeholders.

It is learnt that the Textiles Ministry has been roped in to ensure mass production of protective clothing. The government has also placed an order for about 1 million nasal swab pins from Germany. Taking into account a possible proliferation of the infection which impacts the respiratory system, the authorities are also preparing to make adequate arrangement for ventilators.

On the health front, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is monitoring the developments pertaining to testing labs. Apart from 72 ICMR labs, 49 others in government institutions will become functional this week. The ICMR, which is coordinating with the World Health Organisation, the Indian Medical Association, Council is also in touch with over 50 private accredited labs for facilitating free-of-cost testing.