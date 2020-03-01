NDA united in Bihar, asserts Nitish Kumar at JD(U) workers’ rally

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that the NDA, of which his JD(U) is a part, was “united’ in Bihar as he sought to dispel “confusions” arising from his recent meetings with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Addressing a ‘karyakarta sammelan’ of the party here, Mr. Kumar said that with the State assembly having passed a unanimous resolution against the NRC and the NPR, “patience” should be kept on the CAA and “controversies” avoided until the matter was before the court.
He also told JD(U) workers “let us resolve to ensure NDA will win more than 200 seats in Bihar assembly polls” Mr. Kumar also slammed the opposition Congress-RJD alliance over the 1989 Bhagalpur riots and said that it was only after his government came to power in 2005 that the guilty were brought to book and the victims got justice.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.