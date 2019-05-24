NDA triumphs in Jharkhand

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) completely decimated the four-party grand alliance in the general election, establishing its dominance again in mineral-rich Jharkhand on Thursday.

Showing its utter superiority in the electoral battle, the NDA was all set to romp home to a 12–2 victory. By 10 p.m., the BJP’s poll percentage was estimated at a staggering high of 50.80%. The Congress came a distant second with 15.60%. In 2014, the BJP had won 12 of the 14 seats. This election, it had left the Giridih seat to the All Jharkhand Students’ Union.

Shibu Soren loses

Shibu Soren, a seven-time MP and a cult figure in Jharkhand politics, could not overcome the BJP juggernaut in Dumka, a bastion of the JMM. He lost by over 40,000 votes.

Barring the Lohardaga and Khunti constituencies, where there was a semblance of opposition challenge, the NDA candidates had either inflicted crushing defeats on the grand alliance candidates or taken a comfortable lead.

In Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, Palamu and Kodarma constituencies, the margin of lead was in excess of four lakh votes.

Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, comfortably defeated Congress candidate Gopal Prasad Sahu by 4.79 lakh votes.

Following the unprecedented victory, Chief Minister Raghubar Das reached the party office and expressed his gratitude to the people of Jharkhand.