NDA, Mahagathbandhan field candidates for Speaker’s post

BJP harps on convention, Tejashwi cites Oppn. candidate’s experience

The Bihar ruling National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan candidates on Tuesday filed nominations for Speaker’s post, election for which will be held on November 25.

In a surprise move, five-time RJD MLA from the Siwan Assembly seat Awadh Bihari Chaudhury filed nomination as the Mahagathbandhan candidate while senior State BJP leader and party MLA from Lakhisarai in Munger district Vijay Kumar Sinha too filed papers.

After filing his nomination papers, Mr. Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for reposing faith in him. “Yet again this reflects that even an ordinary worker in the BJP can achieve great heights,” he said.

Earlier, the name of BJP MLA from Patna Sahib seat Nand Kishore Yadav was doing the rounds in the political circles for the post.

Sparring over post

“The post should go to an experienced legislator and our candidate has been a five-term MLA. He knows the proceedings of the House well and has a reputation of taking everyone along,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Asked about the numbers, he said, “We’re in touch with other MLAs and seeking their support. I’m hopeful that our nominee will win.”

Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad said the “convention of unanimous election of Speaker should be maintained.”

Mr. Yadav retorted, “Convention also has it that the Deputy Speaker’s post should go to the Opposition. In the previous Assembly, we kept requesting for it but the post was kept vacant.”

This is going to be the first time since 2005 when the NDA government came to power in the State that the BJP has fielded its candidate for the post as it was earlier bagged by ally JD(U).