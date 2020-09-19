NDA conspiracy to destroy farmers: Amarinder

Punjab CM cautions that farm legislation will lead to growing angst among people in the border State

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said the farm legislation were being forced on to the nation as part of the ‘Destroy Farmers, Destroy Punjab’ conspiracy of the BJP-led NDA, of which the Akalis continue to be a part.

“I don’t know what enmity the BJP and the Akalis have with Punjab and why they are out to destroy us,” said the Chief Minister, launching the Virual Kisan Mela of the Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana.

Cautioning again that the legislation would lead to growing angst among the people in the border State, thus giving Pakistan the opportunity to stoke the fire, Captain Singh said the laws would undo the sacrifices made by Punjab and its farmers over 65 years to make India self-sufficient in food.

Accusing the Akalis of playing their own political games in this entire affair, Captain Singh said the “Badals” had failed to stand with the Punjab government on these Bills and even on the critical water issue.

Rejecting the BJP and the SAD claims that Punjab was in the loop on the farm ordinances, the Chief Minister made it clear that the issue of any such ordinances or new laws on agriculture was never discussed at any of the meetings in which his government was represented at the high-power committee set up by the Centre on agricultural reforms.