NCW seeks swift probe in gang-rape case

The National Commission for Women on Tuesday asked the Director General of Police of Rajasthan to ensure a swift and speedy probe into the gang rape of a woman in Bikaner.

A married woman, who had gone out to collect firewood, was sexually assaulted allegedly by three persons at an isolated place, the police had said on Sunday. The incident took place on May 15. The woman reached the police station with her husband on May 18 morning to lodge a complaint.

‘Deeply disturbed’

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma in a letter to Rajasthan DGP Kapil Garg said, “The NCW is deeply disturbed by the media report ‘Married woman gang-raped by three in Rajasthan’s Bikaner’ on May 20.”

She said that the NCW is concerned about the recent rise in heinous crimes against women in Rajasthan despite the enactment of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013.

“Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested to ensure swift and speedy investigation in the matter and the Commission may be apprised about any action taken in the matter at an early date,” she added.