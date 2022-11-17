NCW seeks revocation of doctors’ licenses for performing tubectomy sans anaesthesia

November 17, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Around 24 women who had opted for tubectomy at two State-run public health centres in Khagaria district were treated without anaesthesia

PTI

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma. File. | Photo Credit: J. Manoharan

The NCW has sought revoking the medical license of doctors who reportedly conducted a surgery without giving anaesthesia to women at a Bihar hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to media reports, around 24 women who had opted for tubectomy at two State-run public health centres in Bihar’s Khagaria district over the weekend were allegedly made to undergo the surgical procedure to prevent pregnancy without anaesthesia.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

Taking cognisance, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Bihar chief secretary to take strict action against the NGOs, doctors and all those involved. “NCW has asked that the doctors’ registrations be revoked for medical negligence & not following due procedure,” the NCW said in a tweet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US