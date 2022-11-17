  1. EPaper
NCW seeks revocation of doctors’ licenses for performing tubectomy sans anaesthesia

Around 24 women who had opted for tubectomy at two State-run public health centres in Khagaria district were treated without anaesthesia

November 17, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma. File.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma. File. | Photo Credit: J. Manoharan

The NCW has sought revoking the medical license of doctors who reportedly conducted a surgery without giving anaesthesia to women at a Bihar hospital.

According to media reports, around 24 women who had opted for tubectomy at two State-run public health centres in Bihar’s Khagaria district over the weekend were allegedly made to undergo the surgical procedure to prevent pregnancy without anaesthesia.

Taking cognisance, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Bihar chief secretary to take strict action against the NGOs, doctors and all those involved. “NCW has asked that the doctors’ registrations be revoked for medical negligence & not following due procedure,” the NCW said in a tweet.

