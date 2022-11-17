NCW seeks revocation of doctors’ licenses for performing tubectomy sans anaesthesia

November 17, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The NCW has sought revoking the medical license of doctors who reportedly conducted a surgery without giving anaesthesia to women at a Bihar hospital.

According to media reports, around 24 women who had opted for tubectomy at two State-run public health centres in Bihar’s Khagaria district over the weekend were allegedly made to undergo the surgical procedure to prevent pregnancy without anaesthesia.

Taking cognisance, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Bihar chief secretary to take strict action against the NGOs, doctors and all those involved. “NCW has asked that the doctors’ registrations be revoked for medical negligence & not following due procedure,” the NCW said in a tweet.