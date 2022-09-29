NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins

NCW said it had observed that such an "insensitive attitude" from a person in a responsible position was condemnable and extremely shameful

PTI New Delhi
September 29, 2022 13:17 IST

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, Chairman, WDC Bihar. | Photo Credit: wdc.bih.nic.in

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought an explanation from a senior IAS officer over her "inappropriate and highly objectionable" remark to a student who asked about affordable sanitary napkins.

According to media reports, when the girl student from Bihar asked why the government could not provide sanitary pads, Harjot Kaur Bamhrah responded, "Tomorrow, you attain the age of family planning and you would expect the government to provide 'nirodh' [condoms] too."

The NCW said it had observed that such an "insensitive attitude" from a person in a responsible position was condemnable and extremely shameful.

"NCW has taken cognisance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, IAS, seeking an explanation over her inappropriate and highly objectionable remarks," the women's panel said in a statement.

