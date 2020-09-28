NCW seeks action against MP DGP seen thrashing his wife

It is further reported that this incident took place after the official’s wife found out about his alleged extra-marital affair

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Monday, demanding strict action against the senior police officer who is seen beating and abusing his wife in a purported video.

In the video, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (Prosecution) Purushottam Sharma is seen thrashing his wife, while the latter is seen resisting the assault.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Rekha Sharma said the crime has been reportedly committed by a very senior police officer and the matter is a serious concern for the Commission as the violence perpetrated against a woman by a senior police official conveys wrong message to the society.

“I therefore urge your kind intervention in the matter and you may please ensure the person guilty of perpetrating such violence be appropriately punished to avoid recurrence of such crime,” she said in the letter to Mr. Chauhan.

Chauhan has said the DGP (prosecution) has been relieved of his duties after the video was widely shared on social media.

Purushottam Sharma’s son Parth, a deputy commissioner in the Income Tax Department, had sent the video to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and some senior bureaucrats, and requested that a complaint be registered against his father.

Purushottam Sharma, who has been married for 32 years, told PTI that if he has done anything wrong, then his son should say why was his mother living with him for so long. “After enjoying so much comfort in life, she has an obligation towards her family, to save its reputation,” he added.