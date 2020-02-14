Other States

NCW panel to speak to Gujarat students who were made to strip for menstrual check

The NCW has also sought an explanation from the trustee of Sahjanand Girls’ Institute College.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has set up an inquiry committee which will meet the students of a college in Gujarat who were reportedly forced to strip to prove that they were not menstruating.

According to media reports, 68 undergraduate hostellers were paraded through the college into the restroom and forced to individually remove their undergarments to prove that they were not menstruating.

The Commission has also sought an explanation from the trustee of Sahjanand Girls’ Institute College, Pravin Pindora and the principal Rita Raniga for this “shameful exercise”, an NCW statement said.

“NCW has also appraised the Kutch University in-charge Vice Chancellor Darshna Dholakia and the DGP of Gujurat, Shivanand Jha (IPS) to look into the matter thoroughly and report to the Commission at the earliest on their action taken report,” the statement added.

