NCW, NCPCR to probe reports on sale of girls in Rajasthan

Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The national women and child rights panels on Friday said they would probe reports of women being raped and girls sold on stamp paper for prostitution to settle disputes between various caste groups in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. 

The National Commission for women (NCW) formed a two-­member fact­finding team to look into the allegations. Meanwhile the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanungo said he would also visit the State on November 7 to get a first­hand report.

The NCW said in a statement that it had come across several reports about girls being auctioned off over loan repayments in Bhilwara. The Commission termed the reported crime as extremely “appalling” and “traumatising”.


Oct 29, 2022

