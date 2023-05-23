NCW committee to probe Kerala doctor’s murder

May 23, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - New Delhi:

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has formed a two-member committee to probe the murder of a 23-year old woman doctor who was stabbed to death at a hospital in Kerala.

The doctor was stabbed to death on May 10 at a government hospital in Kerala by a 42-year-old school teacher, who was brought to the hospital by police for treatment.

The NCW said the family of the victim has expressed dissatisfaction with the actions undertaken thus far by the Kerala police and approached the commission seeking an intervention in the matter.

“Further, the family has made allegations of a potential cover-up by the police department,” the commission said in a statement on May 23.

The two-member inquiry committee would be headed by NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma and would visit the State on May 25 “for a thorough inquiry to address these concerns”.

The team will interact with the family of the victim, the investigating officers assigned to the case, as well as senior officials from both the Police department and the hospital where the doctor was posted.

The NCW said it had already written to the Director-General of Police, Kerala, for a thorough investigation into the matter and had sought a detailed report. However, the commission is yet to receive any report from the Kerala police, it said.

The young medico’s death had created a stir in Kerala with doctors announcing a strike in protest and demanding a new legislation for protection of hospitals with immediate effect. The strike was withdrawn following the assurance given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.