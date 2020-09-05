NCW chief seeks arrest of Shiv Sena MLA for allegedly threatening Kangana Ranaut

Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of NCW

New Delhi

05 September 2020 17:35 IST

Referring to reports about Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik threatening Ms. Ranaut, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said she was taking suo motu cognisance in the matter

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday sought the arrest of a Shiv Sena MLA for allegedly threatening Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

Referring to reports about Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik threatening Ms. Ranaut, Ms. Sharma said she was taking suo motu cognisance in the matter.

“He must immediately get arrested @CPMumbaiPolice. Taking suo motu,” she said in a tweet.

In a letter issued to Maharashtra DGP S.K. Jaiswal, Ms. Sharma said the commission has taken serious note of the “hatred and threats” given on social media against a woman by persons holding responsible positions.

“The Commission being concerned about the safety and security of women of the country advises that strict action may be taken against Pratap Sarnaik in the above mentioned matter as per the provision of law and a feedback be apprised to the Commission at an early date,” she said.

Mr. Sarnaik, in a tweet, demanded that Ms. Ranaut be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“MP Sanjay Raut cautioned Kangana in a very mild way. If she comes here then our brave women will not leave without slapping her. I will demand Kangana to be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai, the city which creates industrialists and film stars, to PoK,” Mr. Sarnaik tweeted in Marathi.

His comments come after Ms. Ranaut accused Shiv Sena leader Raut of threatening her. She also claimed, in a tweet, that Mumbai now looks like Pakistan occupied Kashmir to her.