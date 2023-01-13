ADVERTISEMENT

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report over attack on Dalit youth in Uttarakhand

January 13, 2023 02:17 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Commission sought a detailed action-taken report from the authorities on the incident, within three days of receiving a copy of the notice

The Hindu Bureau

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday issued a notice to district authorities in Uttarakhand after it took cognisance of local news reports that a Dalit youth was beaten up for entering a temple.

The NCSC issued the notice to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of District Uttarkashi, noting that local reports had said the youth was beaten up with a burning piece of wood all night for entering the premises of a temple in the district.

