Scheduled Castes panel seeks report over attack on Dalit youth in Uttarakhand

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday issued a notice to district authorities in Uttarakhand after it took cognisance of local news reports that a Dalit youth was beaten up for entering a temple.
The NCSC issued the notice to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of District Uttarkashi, noting that local reports had said the youth was beaten up with a burning piece of wood all night for entering the premises of a temple in the district.
The Commission sought a detailed action-taken report from the authorities on the incident, within three days of receiving a copy of the notice.
