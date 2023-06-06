NCSC issues yet another notice to Punjab govt. over allegation of sexual misconduct on its Minister

June 06, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Tuesday, issued yet another notice to Punjab government officials, seeking an action taken report surrounding the alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by Lal Chand Kataruchak, a Cabinet Minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla, in what is the third notice issued by the Commission, directed Punjab’s Chief Secretary, Director-General of Police, and DIG Border Range Amritsar to immediately record the statements of the victim through video conference or in person in Delhi, provide him with security, and submit the action taken report by June 12.

Mr. Sampla said, “Despite repeated notices, no solid action has been taken by the State government. This shows the State government’s lackadaisical and reluctant approach towards proving justice to the scheduled caste residents of the State.”

The NCSC had received a video message and a written letter regarding sexual misconduct by the Minister. The victim happens to be from the SC community and has demanded justice as well as security. The Commission had on May 5, issued the first notice to the Punjab government officials and asked them to submit immediate action taken report and provide security to the victim. On May 25, the NCSC again issued a notice to the State government.

The State government had on May 8, constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

Last week, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit stated that Mr. Kataruchak, who was facing an allegation of ‘sexual misconduct’, did not have any right to stay in the Cabinet. A day later, the Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa urged the Governor’s intervention in handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr. Bajwa in a letter to the Punjab Governor, sought his intervention in handing over the case to the CBI for a “fair action to maintain the probity expected from representatives of the people holding constitutional posts”.

