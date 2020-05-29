NC’s Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi among five MPs nominated as associate members of J&K delimitation commission

Srinagar

29 May 2020 13:32 IST

Party had earlier challenged the J&K Reorganisation Act, which facilitates delimitation.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi are among five MPs from Jammu & Kashmir who have been nominated as associate members of the delimitation commission set up by the Centre.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla nominated three NC MPs, including Dr. Abdullah, Justice Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone, to the panel constituted under the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 and Delimitation Commission Act, 2002.

BJP MPs Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma are the other two nominated.

Advertising

Advertising

The NC had earlier challenged the J&K Reorganisation Act, which facilitates delimitation of Assembly segments in J&K.

Sources said the party was likely to issue a statement later in the day on the development.