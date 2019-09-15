NCR Planning Board accepts Rajasthan’s plea on zoning

The National Capital Region Planning Board has accepted a suggestion of the Rajasthan government not to carry out the zoning exercise for the areas already developed under the approved master plan. State Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal said zoning should be reserved for areas which need planned development.

At its 38th meeting held in New Delhi on Friday, the NCR Planning Board also held out an assurance that the verification of the existing land use would be done by the State government, while the private firms would draft the base map for further development of the region. Mr. Dhariwal had opposed the Centre's proposal to get these works done through a Hyderabad-based company.

Mr. Dhariwal said here that the NCR Planning Board, which met under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, had approved three other proposals of Rajasthan for speeding up the development of the State's districts falling in NCR.

The board agreed to extend the horizon year of population density for three tehsils — Alwar, Bhiwadi and Khairthal — of Alwar district and dropped a proposal to exclude some tehsils of Bharatpur district from NCR. This would help bring the two districts on a par with other areas in NCR, Mr. Dhariwal said.