NCP’s Narhari Zirwal elected deputy speaker

Three-time Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Narhari Zirwal was on Saturday elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

He represents the tribal constituency of Dindori in Nashik district. Known to be a politician with his ear to the ground and good grasp of agricultural and tribal issues, Mr. Zirwal is said to be a close confidant of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

He was one of the NCP MLAs who had accompanied Mr. Pawar when the latter switched sides and joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister in an early morning swearing in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. He had also gone to Delhi along with other NCP MLAs but was one of the first to return to the NCP fold.

On Friday, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party had decided to contest for the deputy speaker’s post and party MLA Ashok Uike had filed his nomination for the same.

However he withdrew on Saturday paving the way for an unopposed election.

Mar 15, 2020

