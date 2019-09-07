NCP’s Ganesh Naik to join BJP next week

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to induct Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ganesh Naik on Monday.

Senior leaders said a formal ceremony will be held to welcome the Navi Mumbai strongman, who will follow in the footsteps of his son Sandeep, along with 50-odd corporators and supporters into the party ranks.

Party sources said Mr. Naik met the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner and the Konkan commissioner earlier this week to chalk out modalities for a change of guard in the civic body. “We are expecting as many as 50 corporators to follow the Naiks,” a senior BJP leader said. Naik’s exit is likely to impact the seat-sharing negotiations between the Congress and NCP.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Shiv Sena have started seat-sharing talks for the Assembly elections. Sources said the BJP has asked for more than 160 seats, with its preliminary assessment showing it can win the same number on its own. The Sena has reportedly refused to accept any formula where it gets fewer than 110 seats, and the splinter groups fewer than 18. “The talks have just begun and we will chalk out a formula as we go along. We are confident of winning 160 seats on our own,” said a BJP functionary.