NCPCR to seek NIA probe into Dumka girl's killing

Police claim that the victim was 19 years old, while her family maintains that she was 16.

Apex child rights body NCPCR will recommend an investigation by the NIA into the murder of the class 12 girl in Jharkhand's Dumka district who was set ablaze as she spurned advances by the accused, its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said.

Speaking to PTI, Mr. Kanoongo alleged that social media campaigns funded by Bangladesh organisations were on to prove that the girl was not a minor despite her documents saying so.

Mr. Kanoongo and his team had visited Dumka to probe the death of the girl who was set on fire on August 23 allegedly by Shahrukh for spurning his advances. She succumbed to the injuries on August 28, triggering widespread outrage.

"The investigating officer of the case couldn't tell Sharukh's address. I had asked about his place of living - there should be roots. The NCPCR team asked about his maternal uncle with whom he lived, police said he is an absconder. All these things are indicating something is wrong. Someone is favouring the accused," he said.

"Deliberately it was hidden that she was a minor. POCSO provisions were not included. It is a clear case of injustice to the victim," Mr. Kanoongo stressed.

"Bangladesh organisations were active on social media in his favour. That campaign is still on. I got a complaint some five-six days back that a YouTuber from Mumbai is threatening the father of the victim, who is a witness to his daughter's murder. They are trying to project it as honour killing. Even fundraising is on for Shahrukh through social media," he claimed.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will write to the Jharkhand government to recommend a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he said.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Dumka has also recommended that sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act be added to the FIR as the girl was a minor.

During his visit to Dumka last month, Mr. Kanoongo claimed that the local police were not capable of probing the case, alleging flaws in the investigation.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) earlier said that the NCPCR is a statutory body. "Let it give its observation," party spokesperson Supriya Bhattacharya said.

The killing had triggered widespread outrage with the opposition BJP attacking the government for the way the investigation was handled.