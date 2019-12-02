NCPCR seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Tonk rape and murder

The apex child rights body NCPCR has sought an action-taken report from the Rajasthan government within seven days in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Tonk district.
The girl had gone to school on Saturday and did not return till late. Police said her family members found the body at an isolated place in Kheldi village of Aligarh town.
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said an action-taken report has been sought from the state government within seven days.
